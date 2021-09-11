Pics/Videos: Trump surprise visits NYPD, FDNY on 9/11 20th anniversary

Former President Donald Trump commemorated the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks by visiting with the first responders of the New York City Police Department and the Fire Department of New York City.

“Trump with FDNY #September11 … discusses Afghanistan,” C-SPAN communications director Howard Mortman tweeted.

During one video, while visiting firefighters, Trump encouraged firefighters to also praise police officers. “You’re the bravest people, and you know right next door and you know you love eachother, because I know, the blue. We love the blue.”

The Daily Caller tweeted, “Former President Trump visits the NYPD and FDNY on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11: ‘We’re not supposed to say it, but I’ll say it. We love the Blue.'”

Former President Trump visits the NYPD and FDNY on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11:



“We’re not supposed to say it, but I’ll say it. We love the Blue.”

pic.twitter.com/Pemup3yr02 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 11, 2021

Trump met with members of FDNY’s Ladder Co. 2, the New York Post reported.

After visiting with FDNY members, Trump continued on to meet with NYPD officers..

“President Trump visiting the NYPD and FDNY on the 20th Anniversary of #September11#NeverForget,” former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino tweeted.

President Trump visiting the NYPD and FDNY on the 20th Anniversary of #September11 #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/wsOhQFbLE8 — Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) September 11, 2021

During his visit with NYPD, Trump discussed the withdrawal of U.S. troops and the evacuation of civilians out of Afghanistan. Trump criticized Biden’s handling of the withdrawal.

An NYPD officer asked if Trump would consider establishing days of recognition for police, if he runs again for president and is elected. Trump responded by saying he had fought to get funding for the NYPD and FDNY first responders impacted by the 9/11 attacks and said he liked the officer’s idea of giving more recognition to police officers.

Scavino tweeted several more photos of Trump meeting with members of the NYPD and FDNY.

On Saturday, President Joe Biden visited the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York City, New York, the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania and the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial in Arlington, Virginia.